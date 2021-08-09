How the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 will shape the future of the smartphone

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Last week, Google took the wraps off its upcoming Pixel 6 line of smartphones—though, in very Google fashion, it didn’t spill all the details about the devices, just dropped enough to tease consumers, with a promise that more would be shared this fall.

But even that brief look clues us in a little bit about the state of smartphones in 2021. Google may not, thus far, be a maker of top-tier flagship smartphones (a market it’s largely ceded to device makers like Samsung), but as the steward of the Android platform, it obviously has a vested interest in its success, so it’s no surprise that Google’s playbook is taking notes from Apple—though it’s certainly not a one-way street.

Google is probably hoping to steal some thunder from Apple with its Pixel announcement, given that the annual announcement of the latest iPhone is likely due next month. While that strategy may or may not pay off, it does mean that we can probably start to pinpoint where these two major players have decided to put their energy and resources, which in turn gives us a peek at where the future of the smartphone market is headed.

