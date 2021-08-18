Apple is delaying one of iOS 15’s top features. That’s a good thing

By Jason Snell for Macworld

You’d think that when Apple executives stand on a stage (or on some sort of set in a pre-produced video) and boldly announce all the new features coming to its operating systems in the fall, they’d be highly confident in the features they were rolling out. (They sure seem confident, don’t they?)

But the truth is that Apple’s operating-system announcements aren’t set in stone. There might have been a time when that was true, but these days the company is keenly aware of the power of bad buzz—and it adjusts its direction accordingly.

Whether it’s bad buzz surrounding a feature that isn’t as well thought out as Apple thought, or bad buzz about a feature that’s just too buggy to be worth trying, today’s Apple spends its summer and fall course correcting. And that’s why some of this past June’s WWDC announcements will never come to pass, and others will be missing in action in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey 12.0, only to arrive later in the fall, winter, or even spring.

