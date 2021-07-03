3 features that could transform tomorrow’s Apple devices

By Dan Moren for Macworld

To paraphrase the immortal words of Smash Mouth, the tech starts coming and it don’t stop coming. Every year seems to bring a new set of Apple devices, replete with a host of features, some of which seemed practically impossible previously. But such is the way of progress! It marches ever forward.

The difficulty, as always, is in figuring out exactly which technological advances will find their way into future products. More often than not, these novel approaches are expensive or impractical, especially if you’re shoving them into something as small as a smartphone or a watch.

But sometimes you can trace the trajectory of these developments to see just how they might end up in an Apple device—and perhaps even get an idea of when.

