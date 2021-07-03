3 apps Apple should have updated

By Dan Moren for Macworld

As much fun as it is to see Apple roll out updates to its major platforms every summer, it’s always a slightly bittersweet experience. Even though there are new features and shiny things galore to pore over, there seems to be some software that is left shivering in the cold rain, their faces plastered against the window while newer features are showered with love and adulation.

Of course, Apple’s platforms are so expansive these days that the company can’t possibly update each and every app on a yearly basis. But even so, there are a few that seem to perpetually languish, year over year, to the point that one wonders if Apple forgot about them, while others get updates of dubious necessity. More frustratingly, some of those very apps are ones that users rely on day in and day out. Apps that may not be exciting, but are definitely necessary.

As we continue to comb through the fallout from this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it’s worth taking a look at some of the apps that Apple didn’t make substantial changes to and which could maybe use a little bit of care and attention of their own.

