The new iMac is hiding lots of clues about the next ‘pro’ model

Apple’s new iMac may be the first Mac really designed around Apple’s own silicon, but it certainly won’t be the last. Already, reports and rumors have started laying out where Apple’s processor roadmap could take this 40-year-old product line over the rest of the company’s transition from Intel’s chips.

But now that the 24-inch iMac out in the world, eyes have turned upward, awaiting the other piece of falling footwear. It seems clear that this new, colorful model replaces the 21.5-inch model that held down the lower cost, lower performance end of the company’s all-in-one desktop line, which means that—like the M1 MacBook Pro before it—there’s probably a corollary waiting in the wings: a more powerful, bigger iMac.

And while we can make some suppositions about what such an iMac might include based on what we see in the 24-inch model, it’s just as instructive to look at what’s missing from this low-end iMac to see what might be in store for the next model.

