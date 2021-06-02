My WWDC 2021 Mac wish list

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Ah, the week before Apple’s annual developer conference. This is when all our dreams of possible directions for the future of Apple’s platforms seem the most alive, before crashing hard against the shores of reality during Monday’s announcements. The WWDC keynote is when Apple sets out its agenda for its platforms for the following year. If your favorite feature is in, it’s going to be a good year. If it’s not mentioned, it’s likely you’ll be spending at least a year in the wilderness, if not longer.

At the risk of walking away from next week with a whole satchel full of sadness, here’s what’s on my Mac and macOS wishlist for WWDC 2021.

