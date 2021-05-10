The good times may stop rolling as Apple faces tough questions

By Dan Moren for Macworld

With a blockbuster quarter in its rear-view mirror, Apple seems like it’s sitting pretty right now. But the problem with results as astounding as those Apple recently posted is that it can be challenging when it comes time to follow up on them. Can you keep beating expectations forever? For years, the company had trouble living up to the “tough compare” set by its blockbuster sales of the iPhone 6.

More to the point: As big, successful, and rich as Apple is, it isn’t without challenges, many of which seem to be rearing their heads at this exact moment. The company faces threats that are outside of its control, as well as those that are mainly of its own making. Despite the huge war chest on which the company sits, not all of those problems are ones that it can easily fix by the liberal application of money.

While the company as a whole will almost certainly weather the storm ahead, there’s a good chance that it won’t be without some dings, some dents, and perhaps even some casualties along the way.

