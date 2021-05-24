Google once again reminds us how behind Siri is

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Our household only has two people in it, but if you were just listening from the outside, you’d be excused for thinking that there was a third: a sometimes helpful but often annoyingly recalcitrant entity named Siri.

We use Siri a lot, thanks to the HomePod mini that’s lived in the kitchen for the last nine months or so, as well as the stereo pair of full-size HomePods in the office. Then, of course, there’s the Apple TV with its Siri Remote and the myriad iPhones and iPads that litter the house.

But for all of the usefulness we get out of the voice assistant—and I’ll be the first to admit that it can be very handy for a lot of frequent tasks that come up every day—it still remains a source of frequent frustration. That frustration is what prevents the technology from really getting to the next level.

