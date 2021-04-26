These future Apple products may be hiding in plain sight

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Despite all the intriguing new devices that Apple showed off this week, it’s never too early to start musing on what might be next up the company’s sleeves. As ever, you can glean a lot about the direction that Apple is heading in by seeing what kind of things the company focuses on, especially when it’s rolling out new products with new capabilities. Features and technologies that we haven’t seen before can often point at places in which the company has invested significant time and energy—and, in many of those cases, it’s with an eye to more than just a single device. One of Apple’s great strengths, after all, is a “build once, deploy anywhere” mentality that lets them bring the same feature to multiple products.

With the first event of 2021 behind us, let’s take a look at what the company announced that may indicate what Apple may be working on for the rest of the year and beyond.

