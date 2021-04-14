Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell for Macworld

April 14, 2021 8:56 AM PT

Apple may be on the brink of a smart home breakthrough

Sometimes if you stare at something too long, you begin to see patterns that aren’t really there. I’m worried that this is happening to me when it comes to pondering Apple’s smart home strategy. Has it been rebooted? Are we about to see Apple sweep back into smart-home categories with some exciting new spins on familiar products? Now that the original HomePod has been laid to rest, is it time for Apple to shine?

I want to believe. But am I just convincing myself of things that aren’t true?

