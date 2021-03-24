Why the next iPad Pro will be closer than ever to a Mac

By Dan Moren for Macworld

It’s officially spring now, which is when the internet’s fancy turns to rumors of 2021’s first Apple announcements. Over the last few years, Apple has generally released at least some new products in early spring, and there’s no reason to think that this year will diverge substantially from this point.

Most of the attention in recent weeks has focused on updates to the iPad. That’s not terribly surprising: though Apple updated both the iPad Air and base-level iPad last fall, the iPad Pro received only a minor speed bump last spring, with the addition of the A12Z processor—far overshadowed by the addition of cursor support and the release of the Magic Keyboard.

But that modest update has created a strange state of affairs where the current top-of-the-line Pro is mostly outclassed by the new iPad Air—the Air even works with the Magic Keyboard as well. It seems clear that the iPad Pro is ripe for an update, possibly a substantial one.

So, as we await the announcement of an event, let’s take a moment to run down some of the technology that we might expect to find in a brand new iPad Pro that will bring it to the next level—and ever closer to the Mac.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦