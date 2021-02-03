The Mac’s audio and AirPods support needs to be more like iOS

By Jason Snell for Macworld

There’s a lot to prefer about how macOS handles sound compared to iOS. On the Mac, more than one app can play audio at one time, and the audio just plays—on iOS, only one app is supposed to play audio at once. On the Mac, apps like Rogue Amoeba’s Audio Hijack, SoundSource, and Loopback make it possible to route different audio between different apps, speakers, and microphones, while recording and streaming live at the same time. On iOS, it’s just not possible.

And yet the more I use my M1 MacBook Air with my AirPods, the more I am reminded that there are so many ways in which the Mac doesn’t live up to the standard set by iOS. I expect Apple’s products to behave in a certain way… and get let down when the Mac can’t keep up with its younger cousins.

