Apple HomeKit can be a bigger player in the smart home market

By Dan Moren for Macworld

In the past few years, smart home tech has gone from a niche category to one that’s started to worm its way throughout our entire world. Apple’s HomeKit has played a part in that, but as the market becomes more advanced, Cupertino’s implementation is starting to strain at the seams.

Perhaps it’s time for a serious re-think of HomeKit: not just how it works, but the very fundamentals that have taken us this far. The good news is that there’s some evidence Apple may be headed down that road already, and hopefully, we’re getting closer to seeing exactly what that reality might look like.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦