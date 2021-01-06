It’s time for the Mac to undergo a product-design renaissance

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Just as I wrapped up a series I worked on most of last year about the most notable Macs of all time, I received a comment on Twitter about a specific peculiarity about my list that I’d never considered.

“It’s super interesting to me that only one Intel machine made it on,” wrote Jay Parlar.

I looked and—yep. Despite the Intel Mac era lasting 15 years, the only Mac on my list that originated in that era was the second-generation MacBook Air. I considered several others, but they didn’t make the cut.

I was surprised by Jay’s comment, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense to me. During the 2010s, Apple took a remarkably conservative approach to the Mac—with a few oddball exceptions that prove the rule.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦