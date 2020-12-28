What to expect from Apple in 2021

By Dan Moren for Macworld

The last 12 months haven’t been the year anybody expected, but as we forge ahead into 2021, we’ve all got our collective fingers crossed for a brighter future. This was a year of major moves for the company, some of which set the stage for more big announcements in the year ahead.

Let’s set aside the past for a moment and project ourselves forward. While 2021 still isn’t going to be “normal”—whatever that means now—Apple has proven that it can continue to put out the high-quality, innovative products that we’ve come to expect from it, even amid a global pandemic. What might be coming down the company’s pipeline?

As usual, there’s little more than speculation at this point, but that’s not going to stop me from peering deep into the leaves of my third cup of tea to see what might be in store.

