How Apple sweats the security details—and sometimes gets it wrong

By Dan Moren for Macworld

When it comes to Apple differentiating itself from its Big Tech rivals, there’s one area in which the company has spent a lot of time touting its record: security and privacy. From the App Store to HomeKit, Apple talks a lot about making sure that your data stays yours.

This might seem like a no-brainer. After all, we trust our devices with the most intimate details of our lives and we live those lives increasingly online. But while we might think about very obvious places that security is important (like making strong passwords or using two-factor authentication), there are plenty of other ways that our private data can leak out.

Sometimes that means making smaller changes, ones that may not be as understandable or as easily explainable to the average user, but can have just as many significant benefits in the long run. Even just in the past year, Apple has made a few of these moves to help improve security in ways that you may not be thinking about—as well as one or two that haven’t quite managed to help in the way intended.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦