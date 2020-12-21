Apple’s most significant moves of 2020

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Goodbye, 2020, we won’t miss you.

Looking back over the last 12 months, it’s clearly been eventful for Apple—and that’s even without taking a global pandemic into account. The company has been busy, especially in the fall product season, but as the year draws to a close, it’s time to cast a gimlet eye over all the decisions the Cupertino-based company has made and—as is our annual tradition—pick out the ones that will ultimately have the largest impact on its future.

There were almost too many to choose from this year, but looking at a larger theme, I think it would be about Apple deciding to stretch itself, make some choices that we wouldn’t necessarily consider very Apple-like. Even if, in the end, those decisions were perhaps the most Apple-like of all.

