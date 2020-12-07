Apple’s App Store: What its priorities should be for 2021

By Dan Moren for Macworld

As 2021 peeks its head over the horizon (and with it, hopefully, an upward swing at last), it’s time to cast our glances to the year ahead.

While Apple has no shortage of priorities for the next 12 months, one area that seems as though it might get more attention than usual is the company’s main digital storefront, the App Store. Services continue to be good business for Apple, and the App Store is a major component of that market, but it’s also not without its challenges.

Apple has already instituted some changes to its long-running App Store practices, and recent developments have also made it clear that further changes are likely on the way. So what do we have to look forward to in 2021?

Continue reading on Macworld ↦