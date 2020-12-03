3 rules to understand Apple pricing

By Jason Snell for Macworld

It’s as regular as the turning of the seasons. Apple announces a new product and then the complaints that it’s overpriced start rolling in.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that selling a pair of headphones for $549 does seem a bit much. Will it succeed? That remains to be seen—and Apple sometimes does misjudge its prices, as happened with the original HomePod.

But in general, you should not be surprised about Apple selling a product for a high price. Apple’s pricing strategy shifts from product to product and from year to year, but it’s worth keeping in mind some basic rules of Apple pricing.

