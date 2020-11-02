What opportunities are there for Apple during the pandemic?

By Dan Moren for Macworld

As a rule, Apple is a company that is judicious about what opportunities it takes, and which ones it leaves to others. The company is famous for saying “no” to way more ideas than it says “yes” to, with the understanding that this process makes the products it does choose to build that much better.

But that doesn’t mean that the company never misses a trick. On the contrary, there are more than a few markets where an Apple presence would be a welcome one, especially in places where the company can lend its considerable heft to providing either a strong example, or meaningful competition.

And, as Tim Cook pointed out during last week’s financial results call, the current world situation has opened the door to new challenges and new opportunities, as we’re forced to innovate to find solutions to the problems we all face today. Given that situation, it seems like there are definitely some pandemic-influenced areas where Apple could make a significant difference.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦