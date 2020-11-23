Imagining the possibilities with Apple silicon

By Dan Moren for Macworld

The M1 Macs have arrived. The benchmarks are in. And what we’ve seen is nothing less than mind-blowing performance from Apple’s own silicon, compared to the Intel chips that came before. But this, as we know, is just the beginning. The M1 is only the first in a whole family of chips that will be powering Macs from now on.

As impressive as these new processors—and the improvements they bring in speed and battery life—are, some have felt underwhelmed by the new Macs, given that they look pretty much identical to the models they’re replacing. This was by design, of course, to impart a feeling of continuity from Apple’s existing models, assuring customers that fundamentally nothing has changed.

But as we look forward to the next generation of Macs that are no doubt working their way down the pipe even as we speak, it’s time to start thinking about what other features Apple’s unprecedented control over the hardware and software might enable the company to bring to its most venerable product line.

