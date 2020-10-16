Size matters: Choosing between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro

By Jason Snell for Macworld

When it comes to the size of the iPhone, a lot of us who tend to buy the most mainstream iPhone are a bit like the proverbial frog in the gradually boiling pot of water. In upgrading from the iPhone 4 to 5, from 5s to 6, and from 7 to X, our phones just keep getting a little bit bigger.

Sure, there were larger options—in the last couple of years, two larger phones bracket the main iPhone on price. But with the exception of the iPhone SE, there were no smaller options.

With the iPhone 12 line, though, Apple has made things interesting. Not only has Apple subtly cranked up the heat on that boiling pot, but it’s provided a place to leap to if the heat is too much for us. Now there are some decisions to make.

