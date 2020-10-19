Exercise Your RightsAmericans, here's everything you need to vote.
By Dan Moren for Macworld
HomePod mini: what it means to Apple’s lineup
There was big news out of Cupertino last Tuesday—big news! Apple announced a new, smaller version of one of its products at a cheaper price point, potentially opening it up to a whole new class of customers.
I speak, of course, of the HomePod mini.
Yes, yes, there were iPhones as well, but I found myself more drawn to the new, smaller, and 100-percent more globular smart speaker. Part of that may have been intrigue, yes, but a more substantial reason is that I’m trying to figure out exactly what Apple’s strategy for this product line is. Which, coincidentally, is exactly what Apple seems to be doing.