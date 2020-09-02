Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
What Apple silicon Mac will we see first? It might be a familiar face
For those of us who spend a lot of brain power thinking about where Apple is heading next, this week has been a bit of a head-scratcher. New reports from the China Times suggest that the first Mac with Apple silicon will be a tiny laptop, directly contradicting the suggestion from reliable supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the first Apple silicon Macs would be an iMac and a 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Conflicting reports about the future of the Mac?! What’s a tea-leaf reader to do?
I wonder, though, if both of these reports can be true. And if so, the roll-out of Apple silicon potentially makes a lot more sense than it seemed before the head-spinning report from the China Times.