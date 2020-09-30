Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell for Macworld

September 30, 2020 2:19 PM PT

How Apple can take advantage of iPhone makeover mania

The people have spoken. Apps like Widgetsmith and Color Widgets sit at the top of the App Store charts. iOS 14 has provided users with the ability to customize the look of their devices like never before.

Apple’s not dumb. It has to be considering how it can take advantage of this trend. It’s got a bunch of options, and I have a few ideas.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

