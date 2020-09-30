Childhood Cancer Awareness MonthThis month, join us and Relay FM in supporting St. Jude.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
How Apple can take advantage of iPhone makeover mania
The people have spoken. Apps like Widgetsmith and Color Widgets sit at the top of the App Store charts. iOS 14 has provided users with the ability to customize the look of their devices like never before.
Apple’s not dumb. It has to be considering how it can take advantage of this trend. It’s got a bunch of options, and I have a few ideas.