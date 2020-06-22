WWDC20: What not to expect

By Dan Moren for Macworld

As the curtain prepares to rise, just hours hence, on this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, there are still plenty of questions about what exactly Apple will be showing off at its annual event. New versions of its software platforms seem a lock, as does some sort of news about the Mac line transitioning to Apple’s own chips.

But beyond that, speculation has varied wildly about what else Apple might have up its sleeves, running the gamut from brand new, never-before-seen products to minor updates to its existing lines. It remains, even at this late date, anybody’s guess.

That said, we can look at Apple’s history and the current state of the company’s portfolio to at least identify some announcements that are unlikely to show up when Cupertino’s first ever virtual WWDC keynote gets under way, which might help us winnow down what we can reasonably expect.

