By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: New rules, same game

Huge news on the App Store front this week, even as we’re all still recovering from the big Mac party. And will the next version of Siri finally put some intelligence in AI?

App Store Rulebook, Fifth Edition

Apple announced major changes to the App Store rules this week as part of its oh-so-reluctant compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Jason has rounded up the high points of the changes which include reduced commissions for EU developers, alternative browsers, and the ability to create third-party app stores. While still a confusing collection of rules designed mostly to hurt Apple the least while still complying with at least some of the letters of the law, these terms are better than those reported earlier in the week by The Wall Street Journal (which totally was not planted by Apple in order to set expectations of HATE so as to surprise and delight when the actual policy was merely SIMMERING DISLIKE).…