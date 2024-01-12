By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Are you getting it?

Apple hits its Vision Pro target but Microsoft still comes out on top. And Apple is full of excuses.

Here we go, Vision Pro

If you’ve been living in cave the last week… well, that actually sounds nice for 2024. Is there any more room? But in case you missed it, the Vision Pro will officially go on sale on January 19th and be available on February 2nd. “Early 2024” indeed.

Still, you may have some questions. I know I do. Like, does the cave have running water? Trash and recycling service? But maybe your questions are about the Vision Pro.

Apple is ready for you. You can try one out at your local Apple Store. Don’t have a local Apple Store? That’s OK. You can probably fly to one and try it out and it’ll still cost you way less than buying one.

Think you’d rather go for one of the cheaper options just announced at CES?…