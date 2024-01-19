By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Apple giveth and Apple taketh away

The new year must be in full swing because there’s actual Apple news this week. We got an Epic decision and some of you lucky devils bought Vision Pros. At least the Apple Watch Series 9 I got in November can still tell me my blood oxygen level.

A real Epic

It’s all over but the shouting as Epic’s swing at Apple turns out to be largely a miss.

“Supreme Court rejects Epic v. Apple antitrust case”

Well, I guess we can draw a line under that saga and just walk away without looking back, because surely Jason Voorhees is dead this time.

“Epic to contest Apple’s ‘bad-faith’ compliance plan following Supreme Court ruling on App Store”

Uhnnnnnnn. Come onnnn.

And that’s not all. Apple is subsequently demanding Epic pay it $73.4 million for legal fees per the terms of the suit. That’s 21,000 Vision Pros! But it’s also just 1.33 Dutch App Store fines.…