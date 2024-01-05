By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: All the wrong answers

2024 kicks off with all new Apple acquisition fan drafts and even larger iPhones. And is Apple poised to join the AI arms race? Why?

Peloton and on

Last year’s Apple acquisition porn focused on the company acquiring no less than Disney. 2024 seems to have more realistic goals.

“Deepwater predicts Apple acquisition of Peloton”

Seriously, who comes up with this stuff?

Minneapolis-based investment firm, Deepwater Asset Management, predicts that in 2024 Apple will finally acquire Peloton – the firm is headed by former tech analyst, Gene Munster.

Oh, of course. Answering the question “Does Gene Munster still writes Apple fan fiction?” Yes. The answer is yes.

The article then raises the question: can Betteridge’s Law of Headlines also be applied to sentences that appear in the article?

Would Apple acquire a business that hasn’t shown growth in nearly three years?

It’s not completely out of the question for Apple to buy Peloton.…