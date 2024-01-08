By Shelly Brisbin

Sonos and other speakers: Revitalizing my music system

The Sonos Port sits atop a pair of Niles speaker controllers and an amplifier in a custom media cabinet.



On Christmas night, my husband and I hosted a gathering of family. There was turkey. There was pie. There was music – my carefully curated holiday playlist streamed through the living room, kitchen, patio and even the guest bathroom.

It was the first time in years I’d been able to make that happen the way I wanted. And it all came together thanks to a $450 box that’s about the size of a Mac Mini.

The history part

Soon after we bought our house, we installed speakers and audio gear. I wanted to pipe music from the living room receiver to the patio, so we started with a pair of outdoor speakers. Soon, three sets of ceiling-mounted Sonance speakers sprouted around the house, along with some floor-standing Infinity cabinets in the living room.…