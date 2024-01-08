By Shelly Brisbin
January 8, 2024 10:58 AM PT
Sonos and other speakers: Revitalizing my music system
On Christmas night, my husband and I hosted a gathering of family. There was turkey. There was pie. There was music – my carefully curated holiday playlist streamed through the living room, kitchen, patio and even the guest bathroom.
It was the first time in years I’d been able to make that happen the way I wanted. And it all came together thanks to a $450 box that’s about the size of a Mac Mini.
The history part
Soon after we bought our house, we installed speakers and audio gear. I wanted to pipe music from the living room receiver to the patio, so we started with a pair of outdoor speakers. Soon, three sets of ceiling-mounted Sonance speakers sprouted around the house, along with some floor-standing Infinity cabinets in the living room.…