By Joe Rosensteel

iPhones need to understand that their users are mobile, too





This summer Mercury Weather added trip forecasts and it opened up my mind to a new way to think about how my iPhone could be used to help me track future events while I’m in a state of travel. I could have the same kind of glanceable 8 day forecast I was used to, but those eight days could be strewn across the globe. I wasn’t confined to my iPhone’s current location.

It works in a really dead-simple way. You hit “Add Trip” and you pick your start and end date, and your location. You can stack up as many as you want: Like London, Santorini, Naxos, Athens, and Vienna — hypothetically. As soon as there’s a day without a trip it snaps right back to showing you your home weather. Brilliant for when your trip is winding down and you want to see what you’ll be headed back to.…