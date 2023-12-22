By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Year-end closeouts

Hope you already got an Apple Watch 9 if you were in the market. Laughing at GM seems like it’s going to be a sport for a long time but the Beeper Mini saga seems to be ending. Or is it?

Number 9? Number 9?

The big news this week is that an Apple product is now banned in the U.S…. For being too real? Can the U.S. just not handle the realness of the Apple Watch 9?

No, actually, it’s for patent violations.

This long-brewing case against the fancy flop-maker has had its midseason twist, with the import ban forcing Apple to take Watches off the virtual shelves and, after Christmas, the real ones.

“Apple pulls online sales of Apple Watches as US ban nears”

If Apple was playing chicken with the ITC, it appears to have lost.

“ITC Denies Apple’s Request for a Stay on Looming Apple Watch Import Ban”

We will have to wait for January to see how the rest of this season of Apple Legal is going to play out.…