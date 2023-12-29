By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Tick-tocking into the future

The Apple Watch is back, baby! Meanwhile, Apple is still looking into this whole “AI” thing you might have heard about and what is that I see dimly on the horizon? Is it the first Vision Pro?

A Watch plot that continuously boils

The Apple Watch patent saga is such a rollercoaster ride it’s surprising it hasn’t set off anyone’s crash detection. On Boxing Day, it looked like Apple was out of options.

“Biden administration decides not to overturn Apple Watch sales ban in the US”

But wait! Because in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of 2023, Apple got a [strained football analogy abandoned]!

“U.S. appeals court grants Apple’s request to pause smartwatch import ban”

And just like that, Watches are back on sale at Apple, just in time for… January birthdays, I guess.

Quoted in the piece by NPR is our old pal, Gene “Apple TV set” Munster, who says that if Apple can work around the patent, that will go a long way toward showing it did not violate the patent, depending on a judge’s definition of temporal mechanics.…