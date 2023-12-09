By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: The haves and the have nots

Apple’s got big plans for next March, Android users are muddying the waters and, sure, she’s got an award-winning podcast and I don’t, but have you seen her dance? Terrible.

March Madness

According To Mark Gurman™, this March will be a big one for Apple, possibly because they will have an extra day to prepare for it.

Tim Cook: “I don’t know how we’re going to get this all done for a March event.”

Jeff Williams [rushes in breathless]: “February has an extra day next year!”

Tim Cook: “Oh, cool, we’re good, then.”

Gurman says Apple will ship new iPad Pros, the rumored larger-screen iPad Air, another new Apple Pencil, and M3-based MacBook Airs.

“Apple Readies New iPads and M3 MacBook Air to Combat Sales Slump”

John Gruber speculates that the new Pencil is to allow Apple to move the camera from the short end of the iPad Pros to the long end.…