By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Money doesn’t solve everything

Three situations that money seemingly has failed to fix: the Apple Card, Elon Musk and Apple’s modem project.

Credit declined

They say that breaking up is hard to do, but when you’ve lost $3 billion because of the relationship, you tend to be motivated to find a way to make it happen, even if it means dividing up your streaming service plans.

According to The Wall Street Journal, it’s splitsville for the richest company in the world and the company that looks out for the richest people in the world.

“Apple Pulls Plug on Goldman Credit-Card Partnership”

The tech giant recently sent a proposal to Goldman to exit from the contract in the next roughly 12-to-15 months, according to people briefed on the matter.

Apple is currently shopping for new partners for the Apple Card—American Express and Synchrony Financial are said to be two potential companies—but when Goldman Sachs has been so vocal about what a bad deal it was for them, one wonders who’d be lining up for some of that.…