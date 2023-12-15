By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Like tears in rain

GM’s new software system better be a doozy after how it’s trash talked CarPlay. Apple beta tests a new set of security features for iPhones and you should be pre-warned that crying inside your Vision Pro may void the warranty.

Pull the other one

As you may recall, GM famously announced several month ago that it was ditching CarPlay, making the contention that it would build its own in-car entertainment and navigation system and it’d be better than CarPlay. Possibly it would have lasers and stuff. They were vague on the details.

But now GM says the reason it kicked CarPlay to the curb was as a—please make sure your mouth is devoid of liquids before continuing to read this sentence—safety feature.

“GM Says It’s Ditching Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for Your Safety”

That’s not how this works dot gif. That’s not how any of this works dot gif.