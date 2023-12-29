By Dan Moren

The Back Page: 2024’s all right for fighting

Look, the simple truth is that when you get to be a company the size of Apple, you can’t help but butt up against certain other entities, whether they be competitors, nation states, or the occasional megalomaniacal social-media purveyor. We’ve come to expect it—frankly, it’s built into Apple’s cost of doing business.

But while most of these conflicts may be predictable, every once in a while you run into one that’s most decidedly not on anybody’s radar. The good news is that it’s my job to expect the unexpected; I’ve consulted my patented heirloom, Jony Ive-designed jet black polycarbonate spherical oracle and it’s provided five fracases awaiting Apple that neither you, nor I, nor Tim Cook’s council of seers are going to see coming.

Apple farmers: It was only a matter of time, but after almost half a decade of existence, Apple Inc. will end upin the crosshairs of apple inc…ome.…