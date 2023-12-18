By Joe Rosensteel

Add to Dock: Safari’s sweet solution

These websites are all “apps.”

The Mac Community generally loathes web views and Electron apps. We all want perfect, native Mac apps—even when an interface could be entirely native, and still not be very good. Pragmatically, we ought to recognize that we just aren’t going to get bespoke SwiftUI versions of every little thing we use in our lives. There certainly isn’t a financial incentive to do it on the Mac App Store, and the scary OMG SECURITY warnings deter a lot of non-App-Store use of smaller apps.

This is where Safari’s new Add to Dock command comes in.

You may remember Steve Jobs suggesting we add web pages to our iPhone home screens as a “sweet solution” to not having an App Store, but back then we didn’t have the rich mix of web technologies we have today—they were really just glorified bookmarks. Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) aren’t new either, and in a lot of cases they might be overkill.…