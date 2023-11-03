By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Bread and Services

New Macs are here, but not everything you might have expected to get updated was. While people try to make hay over Apple’s claims about the iPhone 15, Apple makes bank on its services.

It truly was a “Good evening!”

Well, there was no skit of Tim Cook trick-or-treating or Greg Joswiak waiting in a pumpkin patch for the, uh, Great MacBook or anything, but Apple did announce new iMacs and MacBook Pros this week, all of them running on M3 processors.

By most accounts these look like great improvements (including the ditching of the Touch Bar), but not everyone was thrilled. Some observers were put out that the bottom of the line M3 MacBook Pro only has two ports, despite coming in the more modern enclosure. Yes, it is the year of our lord 2023 and people are still surprised to find that Apple is differentiating its lineup and forcing them to choose between feature sets.…