By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Bad looks

Imagine, if you will, an avalanche of tens of billions of beans being spilled. Such is what happened in Google’s antitrust trial. There’s big news in little bubbles this week and social networking continues to be a huge mistake.

Cringe all the lawyers

After years of speculation, we finally know that Apple makes a lot of money.

Well, from Google specifically.

“Apple Gets 36% of Google Revenue in Search Deal, Expert Says”

See, now it makes sense why Apple doesn’t feel bad about taking 10 to 30 percent from developers. “Google gives us 36 percent of a metric crapton of money. You’re arguing about 30 percent of that little bit you make?”

It makes sense through a certain ridiculously wealthy lens.

In a delightful detail about this revelation, Bloomberg says Google’s economics expert, John Murphy, accidentally let this tidbit slip, causing Google attorney John Schmidtlein to “visibly cringe”. Both Google and Apple had been trying to keep this number a secret but now the multi-billion dollar cat is out of the bag.…