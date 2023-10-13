By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Big business bucks

This week Piper Sandler takes on the most harrowing task of all while Google makes it rain on Cupertino. And if you’re waiting to buy the latest Apple kit this year, your wait will soon be over.

The scariest time of year

Say, how are the kids these days? Has anyone checked on them? Are the kids… all right?

“iPhone Continues to Be Most Popular Smartphone Among Teens, Apple Watch Ownership Growing”

Well, I kind of meant more emotionally. But I guess that works, too. It’s certainly more pertinent to this column.

This is, of course, Piper Sandler’s annual survey of teens across America, and hats off to them for doing this every year because teens are frightening. You ever see a group of them at the mall?

[shudder]

And, as the report notes, they’ve been doing this a long time.