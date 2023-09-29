By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: The foreSEeable future

A new iPhone SE will probably arrive some day, unlike some other potential Apple products I could mention (cough, car and low-cost Vision Pro). Meanwhile Jony Ive is keeping busy hastening the robot apocalypse.

SE what I did there?

If you don’t have the bank for an iPhone 15, let alone an iPhone 15 Pro, don’t fret. A new iPhone SE is on the horizon. Wayyy over there between the land and the sky.

The new SE, which isn’t expected until 2025, will reportedly have the same form factor as the iPhone 14, but will feature an action button and, of course, USB-C connectivity. It would be the first SE with Face ID rather than Touch ID and is reportedly being used to test Apple’s own 5G modem.

Speaking of more consumer-friendly smartphones, Samsung recently leaked details of its new Galaxy S23 FE which, despite what you may think, is not the one with a high-density floppy drive.…