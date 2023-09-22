By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Money talks, FineWoven walks

Apple won’t let you gamble on the iPhone, but it seriously considered letting you do the next worst thing. The iPhone 15 Pro Max seems to be selling well but that FineWoven case… eesh.

Taking stock

You loved Apple Cash, you raved about the Apple Card and you adore the Apple Savings Account. But how would you have felt about Apple Stock Trading?

“Apple and Goldman Sachs Planned to Launch iPhone Stock Trading Feature Last Year”:

One ability apparently pitched by executives was the ability to invest in Apple shares using spare cash.

Trader, can you spare a dime?

Was this just an elaborate scheme to get people to actually use the Stocks app? Alas, we may never know as this plan was shelved.