By John Moltz
September 22, 2023 2:16 PM PT
This Week in Apple: Money talks, FineWoven walks
Apple won’t let you gamble on the iPhone, but it seriously considered letting you do the next worst thing. The iPhone 15 Pro Max seems to be selling well but that FineWoven case… eesh.
Taking stock
You loved Apple Cash, you raved about the Apple Card and you adore the Apple Savings Account. But how would you have felt about Apple Stock Trading?
“Apple and Goldman Sachs Planned to Launch iPhone Stock Trading Feature Last Year”:
One ability apparently pitched by executives was the ability to invest in Apple shares using spare cash.
Trader, can you spare a dime?
Was this just an elaborate scheme to get people to actually use the Stocks app? Alas, we may never know as this plan was shelved.
…
When markets worsened last year, Apple and Goldman Sachs shelved the project due to fears over backlash if users lost money in the stock market, and refocused attention on a high-interest savings account for Apple Card users.