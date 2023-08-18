By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Band of bothers

Change is coming and you will like it whether you like it or not. The iMac has a big anniversary and Apple dons a big rubber suit and crushes Tokyo.

Unband me, sir!

Are you burdened by too many Apple Watch bands? What if I told you you will soon be able to throw out all those bands?

And buy new ones.

OK, it’s not a perfect solution, but it’s a solution.

Yes, (all together now) according to Mark Gurman (not bad, could have used a little more volume from the people in the back), Apple is prepping a big Watch redesign to mark the tenth version of the much flopped device. So, conceivably, a year after changing the port on our iPhones, Apple could make us buy all new Watch bands.

In this economy.

Look, Apple’s just doing you a favor.

“Your Apple Watch band is likely covered in bacteria, new study says”

How dare you.…