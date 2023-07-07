By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Too many socials

Pity poor Goldman Sachs, as it fails to turn a profit in the credit card racket. Also, pity yourself next year when you can’t get an Apple Vision Pro. And which social media platform will you turn to when you want to complain about it?!

Go rack up some debt, already!

All you horrible Apple people have disappointed a giant financial services company.

“Goldman Is Looking for a Way Out of Its Partnership With Apple”

What’s the problem, you wonder? What bee do they have in their bonnet? Well, it could have something to do with this:

“Apple Card Has Cost Goldman Sachs Over $1 Billion in Losses”

That’s a lot of bees.

By all accounts, the Apple Card is working for Apple, so you have to wonder why it isn’t working for Goldman. Not enough people holding huge balances? Maybe. Whatever the case, Goldman is looking to divest its entire credit card business and is in talks with American Express to take the division off its hands.…