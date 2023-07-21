By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Take my word for it

Two sketchy reports were heaved over the transom this week, one about Apple Maps and the other about AI. But what’s even more sketchy is the British government’s excuses for making communications apps less secure.

Back on the Maps

Cast your mind back to 2012. Barack Obama was running for a second term in office, phablets were all the rage, and music lovers across the world were devastated by the discontinuation of iTunes Ping.

I may have embellished one of those.

At the same time, after a disagreement with Google over access to user data, Apple released Apple Maps to wide acclaim and haha no, someone actually kinda sorta got fired over the whole thing.

People hated Apple Maps!

Well, times change.

“People Have Begun to Love Apple’s Most Hated Product”

The Wall Street Journal’s report claiming newfound love for Apple Maps seems to be based largely on anecdotal evidence, and the article does admit: