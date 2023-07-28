By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Banish the bezel

Apple continues its ongoing war with unsightly blank spaces, and that may end up costing us all a little more. The App Store follies continue as Apple is caught in its own game of tower defense.

Bezel-bub

These are tough times for bezel fans.

“Report: Apple pushing suppliers to develop truly ‘bezel-less’ iPhone displays”

One wonders what bezels did to Apple. Did John Ternus have an ugly breakup with a bezel in college? Did a bezel kill Johny Srouji’s brother? Whatever the case, Apple has declared war on the hideous borders that besmirch our mobile computing experience, seeking to send them back to the hell dimension from whence they came.

This ongoing effort to force us to hold our iPhones more and more daintily, like 18th century appraisers of Fabergé eggs, does not come without a cost, both monetarily and in time. The iPhone 15 Pro’s reduced bezels are already causing headaches for suppliers.…