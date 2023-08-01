By Dan Moren

The Back Page: Credit where credit is due

There’s no shortage of news in the technology arena this week. Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to a single letter. Samsung announced some new foldable phones. And the United Kingdom is threatening to outlaw encryption.

But unquestionably the biggest news of this week is one that will shake the very foundations of our society: Tim Cook could not get approved for an Apple Card.

If you’re anything like me, this story raises way more questions than it answers. Like…what does Tim Cook need with a credit card? I’m not a billionaire, but I kind of assumed that at a certain point, people just give you things because they feel like it’s rude to ask for any of your billions of dollars. Is someone at Caffé Macs charging Tim four bucks for a coffee? Really?

So what are we forced to conclude here? Is Tim Cook secretly not a billionaire?…