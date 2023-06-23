By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: The mode less traveled

Apple and Reddit’s relationship with those who deal with their users continues to be a rocky road. Meanwhile, visionOS hits the streets.

Toward a more perfect union

They say both that no news is good news and that there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but if Apple’s relationship with its labor force is any example, the former is more accurate than the latter. Sadly, instead of improving, Apple’s stance on unions seems to have entered what experts in spiraling destructive thought call “irascible Facebook uncle mode.”

Apple Inc “coercively interrogated” retail employees about their pro-union sympathies…

They strap an Apple Vision Pro to your head, play Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray and repeatedly ask “Is it safe?” Truly barbaric.

…and restricted the circulation of union flyers…

Ironic that throwing that “1984” ad back in Apple’s face got played out years ago over important stuff like non-replaceable batteries and not allowing Flash on iOS.…